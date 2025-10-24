Tragic Bus Fire Claims 20 Lives in Andhra Pradesh

A private bus carrying 41 passengers caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, killing at least 20 people after it collided with a bike. Officials confirmed on Friday that the incident occurred in the early hours between 3:00 and 3:10 AM.

Kurnool District Collector A Siri reported that 11 bodies have been identified so far, while the status of nine others remains uncertain. The mishap unfolded when a bike became trapped under the bus and leaked petrol, subsequently igniting the fire. A total of 21 passengers have been accounted for and are safe, with 21 sustaining minor injuries.

Compounding the tragedy, the bus doors failed to open post-accident, though two drivers managed to escape. A fire official noted the absence of safety hammers to break the glass. The bus, en route from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, was obliterated in the conflagration.

(With inputs from agencies.)