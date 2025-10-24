Sika's Strategic Overhaul Amid Sales Dip: Job Cuts & Investment Plans

Sika, the Swiss industrial and construction chemicals giant, announced a 3.8% drop in its nine-month sales, reaching 8.58 billion Swiss francs, as of September 2025. This decline prompted the company to outline structural reforms, including potential job cuts amounting to 1,500 positions, to tackle persistent market weaknesses.

The sales shortfall from the projected 8.63 billion francs was attributed to the strong Swiss franc and declining demand in the Chinese construction sector. When assessed in local currencies, sales depicted a modest rise of 1.1%, indicating translation-effect challenges posed by currency fluctuations.

Sika anticipates one-off charges between 80 and 100 million francs due to these structural adjustments, especially in underperforming markets like China. The company has earmarked 120 million to 150 million francs for an investment and efficiency drive, aiming for annual savings of up to 200 million francs by 2028, said CEO Thomas Hasler.

(With inputs from agencies.)