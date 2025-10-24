Left Menu

Sika's Strategic Overhaul Amid Sales Dip: Job Cuts & Investment Plans

Sika, a Swiss industrial chemicals company, reported a 3.8% decline in nine-month sales, despite local currency growth. The company announced structural changes, including up to 1,500 job cuts, to address market weakness. It faces one-off charges but plans cost-saving investments, expecting full impact by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:33 IST
Sika's Strategic Overhaul Amid Sales Dip: Job Cuts & Investment Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sika, the Swiss industrial and construction chemicals giant, announced a 3.8% drop in its nine-month sales, reaching 8.58 billion Swiss francs, as of September 2025. This decline prompted the company to outline structural reforms, including potential job cuts amounting to 1,500 positions, to tackle persistent market weaknesses.

The sales shortfall from the projected 8.63 billion francs was attributed to the strong Swiss franc and declining demand in the Chinese construction sector. When assessed in local currencies, sales depicted a modest rise of 1.1%, indicating translation-effect challenges posed by currency fluctuations.

Sika anticipates one-off charges between 80 and 100 million francs due to these structural adjustments, especially in underperforming markets like China. The company has earmarked 120 million to 150 million francs for an investment and efficiency drive, aiming for annual savings of up to 200 million francs by 2028, said CEO Thomas Hasler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, RJD created obstacles before Nitish Kumar's govt in Bihar, alleges Modi at Samastipur poll rally.

Cong, RJD created obstacles before Nitish Kumar's govt in Bihar, alleges Mod...

 India
2
Labour Faces Major Setback in Wales

Labour Faces Major Setback in Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

 India
4
BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allocated during UPA regime: Modi in Samastipur.

BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025