CM Dhami Unveils Major Development Plans in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to the stage in Tanakpur on Friday to inaugurate and lay the foundation for 10 ambitious development projects, collectively valued at Rs 20.50 crore. Held at Sharda Ghat, the event concluded with the unveiling of plans for a new agricultural university in Champawat, emulating the prestigious Pantnagar University. Further announcements included flood relief and protection initiatives aimed at fortifying the Chhinigoth region.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of these flood protection measures, asserting they would prevent monsoon-induced damage, safeguard agricultural lands, and protect public assets. Highlighting educational advancements, he expressed that the upcoming agricultural university in Champawat is designed to provide local youth with higher education and research opportunities, thereby advancing scientific agricultural practices and revitalizing the mountainous area's economy.

Dhami noted that these announcements signify a pivotal moment for Champawat, aiming to elevate the region in education, agriculture, and disaster management. He assured continuous state efforts towards the holistic development of Uttarakhand, with strides made in education, healthcare, agriculture, and employment. Ultimately, the vision is to establish Champawat as a 'model district' exemplifying comprehensive progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)