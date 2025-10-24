Reliance Navigates Sanctions: Adapting Oil Strategies Amidst Russian Tensions

Reliance Industries Ltd, India's leading Russian oil purchaser, has confirmed its commitment to Western sanctions against Russia, whilst maintaining its alliances with current oil suppliers.

Despite the latest wave of sanctions targeting Russia's key oil producers by the U.S., EU, and UK, Reliance has asserted its ability to navigate these restrictions through its established supplier relationships.

In a statement, Reliance underscored its strategic approach to crude sourcing, ensuring ongoing stability and reliability of its refining operations amid the geopolitical tension.

