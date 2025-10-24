Left Menu

Reliance Navigates Sanctions: Adapting Oil Strategies Amidst Russian Tensions

Reliance Industries Ltd, a major Indian purchaser of Russian oil, will adhere to Western sanctions while preserving relationships with existing suppliers. Despite the sanctions, Reliance aims to maintain stability in its refinery operations. The company has expressed confidence in its diversified crude sourcing strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:29 IST
Reliance Navigates Sanctions: Adapting Oil Strategies Amidst Russian Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reliance Industries Ltd, India's leading Russian oil purchaser, has confirmed its commitment to Western sanctions against Russia, whilst maintaining its alliances with current oil suppliers.

Despite the latest wave of sanctions targeting Russia's key oil producers by the U.S., EU, and UK, Reliance has asserted its ability to navigate these restrictions through its established supplier relationships.

In a statement, Reliance underscored its strategic approach to crude sourcing, ensuring ongoing stability and reliability of its refining operations amid the geopolitical tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

 India
2
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia
3
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

 Australia
4
Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025