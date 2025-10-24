NC's Triple Triumph in JK Rajya Sabha Elections

In a significant political victory, the National Conference (NC) secured three out of the four vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir. Expressing his gratitude, NC candidate Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo thanked his party and supporters for their unwavering support, despite some votes being rejected, costing them a possible fourth seat.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Sat Sharma, who clinched a Rajya Sabha seat, credited his success to the backing of the party leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Sharma noted that four members from other parties supported his candidature, aligning with their inner convictions.

The elections marked an end to the vacancy of the four Rajya Sabha seats since February 2021. Meanwhile, bypolls for Nagrota and Budgam assembly constituencies are scheduled for November 11, in light of recent vacancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)