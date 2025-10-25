NCC Ltd Secures Major Coal Extraction Contract in Jharkhand

NCC Ltd announced on Saturday the acquisition of a substantial contract worth Rs 6,828.94 crore from Central Coalfields, a subsidiary of Coal India, for extracting and transporting coal and overburden in Jharkhand.

According to a regulatory filing by NCC, the approval for this project was formalized through a letter of acceptance dated October 24 from Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL).

The extraction operations focus on the Amrapali open-cast project in the Chandragupt area, requiring the removal of over 413 million cubic meters of overburden and extraction and transportation of significant coal volumes using Heavy Earth Moving Machinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)