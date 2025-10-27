Celebrating K R Narayanan: The Visionary Statesman's Legacy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday commemorated the birth anniversary of former President K R Narayanan, lauding him as a 'visionary statesman' who transcended his humble beginnings to shatter social barriers and champion the cause of the underprivileged.

In a post on X, Kharge highlighted Narayanan's remarkable journey as a scholar and diplomat, emphasizing his enduring influence through perseverance and intellect. 'As President, he upheld constitutional discretion with integrity and foresight, reinforcing accountability and safeguarding democracy,' Kharge noted.

Narayanan, who served as India's tenth President, was renowned for his contributions both domestically and internationally, having been an ambassador to several major countries. His legacy as a staunch advocate for equality and justice continues to inspire. Narayanan passed away on November 9, 2005, at the age of 85.

