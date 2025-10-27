Left Menu

Celebrating K R Narayanan: The Visionary Statesman's Legacy

Mallikarjun Kharge honored former President K R Narayanan on his birth anniversary, highlighting his journey from humble beginnings to a prominent statesman. Narayanan's work for the underprivileged and his integrity in upholding constitutional values left an indelible mark, inspiring future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:06 IST
Celebrating K R Narayanan: The Visionary Statesman's Legacy
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday commemorated the birth anniversary of former President K R Narayanan, lauding him as a 'visionary statesman' who transcended his humble beginnings to shatter social barriers and champion the cause of the underprivileged.

In a post on X, Kharge highlighted Narayanan's remarkable journey as a scholar and diplomat, emphasizing his enduring influence through perseverance and intellect. 'As President, he upheld constitutional discretion with integrity and foresight, reinforcing accountability and safeguarding democracy,' Kharge noted.

Narayanan, who served as India's tenth President, was renowned for his contributions both domestically and internationally, having been an ambassador to several major countries. His legacy as a staunch advocate for equality and justice continues to inspire. Narayanan passed away on November 9, 2005, at the age of 85.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

 Australia
2
Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

 India
3
India Maritime Week 2025: Bridging Global Waters for Growth and Stability

India Maritime Week 2025: Bridging Global Waters for Growth and Stability

 India
4
Leadership Speculations Stir Karnataka Politics as Election Results Loom

Leadership Speculations Stir Karnataka Politics as Election Results Loom

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025