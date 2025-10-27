Left Menu

Political Rhetoric Heats Up in Bihar: JDU and Jan Suraaj Clash with Mahagathbandhan

As Bihar's election battle intensifies, JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha criticizes Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav's controversial statements. Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishor positions his party as a viable alternative, claiming Mahagathbandhan will finish third. Bihar votes in two phases on November 6 and 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 12:20 IST
JDU National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The political landscape in Bihar is witnessing heightened tensions as the Janta Dal United (JDU) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha criticized Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. Jha condemned Yadav's assertion that the alliance would discard the Waqf (Amendment) Act if it came to power, emphasizing the sanctity of law and process, recalling that a Joint Parliamentary Committee was involved in its passage.

Jha further targeted the Mahagathbandhan, accusing them of prematurely distributing ministerial portfolios as if their victory was assured. He highlighted this behavior while pointing out the ongoing election process, suggesting undue confidence in their electoral success.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, reiterated that the electoral contest is primarily between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and his party, asserting that Mahagathbandhan trails behind. Kishor criticized Tejashwi Yadav's recent promises as senseless political maneuvers meant to gain relevance. Kishor also asserted that the political era dominated by fear-driven choices is ending, paving the way for a new, inclusive alternative within Bihar's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

