Political Firestorm: BJP's Complaint Intensifies Amid Bihar Polls
The BJP lodged a complaint against Rahul Gandhi over 'dance' comments targeting PM Modi, prompting Congress leader Pawan Khera's sharp response. Khera criticized the BJP for lacking clear agenda or vision in the Bihar elections. The BJP demands action against Gandhi for alleged derogatory remarks and code violations.
The political climate in Bihar turned turbulent as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a formal complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his 'dance' remark directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the BJP, Gandhi's comments were 'highly derogatory, indecent, and personal,' marking an affront to democratic norms.
In an impassioned rebuttal, Congress leader Pawan Khera lambasted the BJP, accusing it of being 'issueless' and critiquing its lack of a comprehensive vision or report card for the upcoming Bihar elections. Khera argued that the ruling party was making a 'joke' of Gandhi's statement to divert attention from its own shortcomings.
Following these exchanges, the BJP urged the Election Commission to take swift action against Gandhi, asserting that his remarks violated the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act. They demanded a show-cause notice and a public apology from the Congress leader.
