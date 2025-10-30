Left Menu

Political Firestorm: BJP's Complaint Intensifies Amid Bihar Polls

The BJP lodged a complaint against Rahul Gandhi over 'dance' comments targeting PM Modi, prompting Congress leader Pawan Khera's sharp response. Khera criticized the BJP for lacking clear agenda or vision in the Bihar elections. The BJP demands action against Gandhi for alleged derogatory remarks and code violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:31 IST
Political Firestorm: BJP's Complaint Intensifies Amid Bihar Polls
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in Bihar turned turbulent as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a formal complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his 'dance' remark directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the BJP, Gandhi's comments were 'highly derogatory, indecent, and personal,' marking an affront to democratic norms.

In an impassioned rebuttal, Congress leader Pawan Khera lambasted the BJP, accusing it of being 'issueless' and critiquing its lack of a comprehensive vision or report card for the upcoming Bihar elections. Khera argued that the ruling party was making a 'joke' of Gandhi's statement to divert attention from its own shortcomings.

Following these exchanges, the BJP urged the Election Commission to take swift action against Gandhi, asserting that his remarks violated the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act. They demanded a show-cause notice and a public apology from the Congress leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025