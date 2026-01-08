Left Menu

Delhi HC stays order mandating human intervention in RBI ombudsman complaints

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 17:03 IST
Delhi HC stays order mandating human intervention in RBI ombudsman complaints
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed its own direction requiring a second level human intervention by trained legal personnel in case any complaint is rejected by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ombudsman.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, which was hearing an appeal by the RBI, stayed the November 27, 2025 direction issued by a single judge.

"Accordingly, we provide that till the next date of hearing, the directions contained in paragraphs 47(5) and 48 of the impugned order shall remain stayed," the division bench said and listed the matter for further hearing on March 17.

It also stayed the direction that the deputy governor of RBI should file an affidavit by January 15 stating the measures taken to implement the single judge's directions.

The single judge, in its November 27, 2025 judgement, had passed several directions to strengthen the system to deal with customer complaints by the RBI Ombudsman.

One of such directions was that "whenever the complaints filed before the RBI Ombudsman are finally rejected, the same shall undergo a second level human supervision process by trained legal personnel e.g. retired judicial officers, lawyers, etc., who are legally trained for at least 10 years, so that complaints are not rejected due to small errors".

The November order had further said if the complaint redressal mechanism adopted by the ombudsman is made more effective and efficient, litigation in courts and consumer forums can be reduced considerably.

During the hearing before the division bench, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the RBI, contended that while issuing the direction concerned, the single judge has travelled beyond the scope of the power which can be exercised under Article 226 of the Constitution.

He said the scheme which is directed to be rewritten is a statutory scheme framed under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act and Payment of Settlement Systems Act.

The law officer said the scheme framed in terms of these enactments can be altered or modified or changed only by the authorities empowered under the said laws.

The single-judge bench had noted that the rejection of public complaints due to technical reasons shows that the functioning of the RBI ombudsman is not more consumer friendly.

It had directed the RBI to take steps to ensure that all complaints filed by the customers are not rejected by the ombudsman simply by a mechanised process.

It had also said that if there are any mistakes made by complainants, an opportunity ought to be given to them to correct any errors or mistakes. The single judge had passed the order on a petition by a credit card holder who became a victim of a fraudulent transaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Closure of medical college wrong, unjust: Farooq Abdullah

Closure of medical college wrong, unjust: Farooq Abdullah

 India
2
Congress needs Gandhi's name, but no concern for his principles: Anurag Thakur

Congress needs Gandhi's name, but no concern for his principles: Anurag Thak...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-French aerospace frets over political 'weaponisation' of global supply chains

UPDATE 2-French aerospace frets over political 'weaponisation' of global sup...

 Global
4
Centre replaced MGNREGA to provide cheap labour to corporates: CM Revanth Reddy

Centre replaced MGNREGA to provide cheap labour to corporates: CM Revanth Re...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026