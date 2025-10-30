Nippon Life India Sees Revenue Growth Despite Profit Dip

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, a key player in the asset management sector, announced a slight dip in its profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter of FY26. With a 4 percent decrease, PAT stood at Rs 345 crore, down from Rs 360 crore in the same period last year.

In a contrast to the dip in profits, NAM India's revenue from operations surged by 15 percent to Rs 658 crore, reflecting strong business performance. The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share, showcasing financial resilience.

Standing at the helm, CEO Sundeep Sikka expressed optimism over the firm's market share growth and reaffirmed his commitment following the board's decision to extend his leadership role for an additional five years.

