Left Menu

Nippon Life India Sees Revenue Growth Despite Profit Dip

Nippon Life India Asset Management reported a 4% decline in PAT for Q2 FY26, while revenue rose 15%. The company announced an interim dividend, and AUM reached Rs 7.61 lakh crore. CEO Sundeep Sikka highlighted market share gains and extended his leadership term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:06 IST
Nippon Life India Sees Revenue Growth Despite Profit Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, a key player in the asset management sector, announced a slight dip in its profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter of FY26. With a 4 percent decrease, PAT stood at Rs 345 crore, down from Rs 360 crore in the same period last year.

In a contrast to the dip in profits, NAM India's revenue from operations surged by 15 percent to Rs 658 crore, reflecting strong business performance. The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share, showcasing financial resilience.

Standing at the helm, CEO Sundeep Sikka expressed optimism over the firm's market share growth and reaffirmed his commitment following the board's decision to extend his leadership role for an additional five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025