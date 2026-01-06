RBI Proposes New Dividend Norms for Banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced draft guidelines for bank dividends, proposing a cap at 75% of net profit while specifying a new calculation method. These guidelines stress the importance of considering long-term growth and capital when declaring dividends.

The norms require banks, including foreign branches, to ensure positive adjusted profit after tax (PAT) for the period before payout. A higher cap of 80% is suggested for regional rural and local area banks.

The RBI reserves the authority to impose restrictions on dividend distributions if banks fail to comply with regulatory requirements. Public comments on the draft are open until February 5, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)