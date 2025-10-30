Political Firestorm: Rahul Gandhi's 'Dance' Jibe Sparks BJP Backlash

Union Minister Annapurna Devi lambasted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his 'dance' jibe directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Devi declared on Thursday that the public would not endorse Gandhi's 'arrogant' comments. Citing his behavior abroad, she stressed that the people of Bihar would strongly oppose such remarks.

Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari echoed these criticisms, drawing a stark contrast between Gandhi's approach and the respectful demeanor of past leaders like Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Pujari charged Gandhi with initiating a 'new culture of remarks' in politics, which he contends demonstrates declining maturity with age.

The controversy erupted following Gandhi's accusation against PM Modi, claiming he would 'do anything for votes.' The BJP swiftly reacted, filing a complaint with Bihar's Chief Election Officer. They demanded a public apology from Gandhi for what they termed 'highly derogatory' comments made at election rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.

(With inputs from agencies.)