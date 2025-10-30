Left Menu

Capri Global Capital Ltd Sees Robust Profit Growth

Capri Global Capital Ltd reported a significant increase in net profit to Rs 236 crore for the September quarter, bolstered by expanding margins and steady growth across its business segments. Total income and assets under management also saw impressive growth compared to the previous year.

Capri Global Capital Ltd, a non-banking finance company, has announced a substantial increase of over two-fold in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 236 crore for the September quarter of the fiscal year. This remarkable growth was propelled by expanding margins and consistent performance across all key business segments.

Last year, the NBFC reported a profit of Rs 97 crore in the same quarter. The company's total income surged to Rs 683 crore from Rs 408 crore in the previous year, according to a recent regulatory filing.

During this period, net interest rose by 57%, totaling Rs 480 crore compared to Rs 305 crore a year prior. The net interest margin remained consistent at 9.6%. Additionally, asset quality improved, with gross NPA at 1.3% and net NPA easing to 0.7%. Total assets under management increased by 40% to Rs 27,040 crore from the previous year.

