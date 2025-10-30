Arunachal Pradesh Poised for Global Market Leap at RBSM 2025

In a significant stride towards global economic engagement, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday inaugurated the Arunachal Pradesh Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) 2025 in Itanagar. Organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the state's Trade and Commerce department, the event aims to connect local producers with international markets.

Chief Minister Khandu praised the Indian Chamber of Commerce for its pivotal role in fostering trade opportunities in Arunachal Pradesh. Marking its 100th year, the ICC has collaborated with the state government to position Arunachal as a hub for organic and value-driven products, opening new avenues for farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs.

With its unique agro-climatic conditions, the state boasts products like kiwi, mandarin oranges, and ginger that could significantly contribute to India's exports. Underlining the state's export potential, Khandu mentioned strategic initiatives with agencies like APEDA to boost infrastructure and international branding. He also praised recent advancements in connectivity, citing successful market linkages with entities like Lulu Hypermarket LLC for products like oranges and pumpkins.