Gender Imbalance Persists in Delhi's Missing Persons Reports

According to recent data from the Delhi Police, the issue of missing persons continues to reveal a stark gender imbalance. Of the 19,682 people reported missing by October 15, 2023, a striking 61 percent are women and girls. This trend underscores a longstanding issue in the city regarding gender disparities in these cases.

The statistics indicate that 25 percent of those missing were children, with teenage girls emerging as the most vulnerable group. Among children reported missing, 72 percent were girls. The findings highlight the compelling need for targeted interventions to address these alarming figures.

Reflecting on past trends, last year's figures showed similar gender discrepancies, with 59 percent of missing individuals being women and girls. A decadal analysis from 2015 to 2025 further corroborates this trend, emphasizing the persistent issue of gender disparity in missing persons cases in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)