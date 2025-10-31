Left Menu

Gender Imbalance Persists in Delhi's Missing Persons Reports

Delhi Police data reveals a persistent gender imbalance in missing persons cases, with women and girls constituting a significant portion. Of the 19,682 reported missing by mid-October 2023, 61% were women. Teenage girls are particularly vulnerable, highlighting ongoing gender disparities in these troubling statistics.

New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

According to recent data from the Delhi Police, the issue of missing persons continues to reveal a stark gender imbalance. Of the 19,682 people reported missing by October 15, 2023, a striking 61 percent are women and girls. This trend underscores a longstanding issue in the city regarding gender disparities in these cases.

The statistics indicate that 25 percent of those missing were children, with teenage girls emerging as the most vulnerable group. Among children reported missing, 72 percent were girls. The findings highlight the compelling need for targeted interventions to address these alarming figures.

Reflecting on past trends, last year's figures showed similar gender discrepancies, with 59 percent of missing individuals being women and girls. A decadal analysis from 2015 to 2025 further corroborates this trend, emphasizing the persistent issue of gender disparity in missing persons cases in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

