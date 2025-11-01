Sanoj Kumar Jha Takes Helm as CIL's Chairman
Sanoj Kumar Jha has assumed the role of Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Coal India Limited for three months. Jha's appointment follows the retirement of P M Prasad. Jha, who holds advanced degrees in public policy, takes charge as CIL targets a production boost to 875 million tonnes by 2025-26.
Sanoj Kumar Jha, an additional secretary from the Ministry of Coal, has taken over as the interim Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of state-owned Coal India Limited (CIL).
Jha assumed this temporary role for a period of three months, beginning on Saturday, filling the void left by P M Prasad's retirement due to superannuation, according to CIL's announcement to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Under Jha's leadership, the coal giant aims to substantially increase its production, with targets set at 875 million tonnes for 2025-26, a significant leap from the 781.07 million tonnes produced in 2024-25, to meet the rising demands for energy.
