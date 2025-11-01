SBI Pioneers Bullion Trade as Special Category Client on IIBX

The State Bank of India (SBI) has executed its inaugural gold trade as a special category client on the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), signaling a transformative shift for bullion imports in India.

This initiative aims to boost efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in the industry, with a special focus on MSME jewellers. By becoming a Trading-cum-Clearing Member, SBI reinforces its commitment to financial innovation and inclusion.

The bank's strategic involvement on IIBX underscores its focus on GIFT City as a global financial hub. It supports government efforts to modernize the bullion trade, encouraging other banks to join the exchange as Special Category Clients.

(With inputs from agencies.)