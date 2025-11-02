Assam Schoolgirl Shines at International AI Conference

In a remarkable achievement for young talent, 16-year-old Huma Abia Kanta from Assam's Royal Global School in Guwahati made a significant mark at the 'Advancement and Innovation: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning' International Conference. Held in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, the event saw Huma present her pioneering research.

Titled 'ML-Based Prediction of Phycocyanin Purity', Kanta's paper demonstrated the power of machine-learning models to predict pigment purity, crucial for sustainable bio-industries. Her model, evaluated using six different regressors, achieved a mean absolute error of 0.058, significantly outperforming traditional lab methods.

Huma's participation makes her one of the youngest Indians to present at such a prestigious AI forum, with her research set to be published in Scopus-indexed journals. She also explores language processing through her upcoming presentation at RegICON 2025 and contributes to education and ecological projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)