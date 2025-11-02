Ukrainian Drone Strike Targets Tuapse: Two Civilian Vessels Damaged
In a recent Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Tuapse port, two foreign civilian vessels were damaged. Local authorities reported no casualties, and a subsequent fire has been extinguished. Officials noted damage to a tanker and infrastructure at the significant oil terminal in Tuapse.
Updated: 02-11-2025 14:19 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Two foreign civilian vessels suffered damage during a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Tuapse port, as confirmed by local authorities on Sunday.
Authorities have not disclosed the names of the vessels involved and reported that the attack resulted in no casualties. A fire ignited by the strike was successfully extinguished.
Initial reports indicated that the assault also impacted a tanker and critical infrastructure at Tuapse's major oil terminal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
