Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strike Targets Tuapse: Two Civilian Vessels Damaged

In a recent Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Tuapse port, two foreign civilian vessels were damaged. Local authorities reported no casualties, and a subsequent fire has been extinguished. Officials noted damage to a tanker and infrastructure at the significant oil terminal in Tuapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-11-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 14:19 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strike Targets Tuapse: Two Civilian Vessels Damaged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Two foreign civilian vessels suffered damage during a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Tuapse port, as confirmed by local authorities on Sunday.

Authorities have not disclosed the names of the vessels involved and reported that the attack resulted in no casualties. A fire ignited by the strike was successfully extinguished.

Initial reports indicated that the assault also impacted a tanker and critical infrastructure at Tuapse's major oil terminal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025