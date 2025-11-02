DK Shivakumar Rallies Bihar Community in Bengaluru Ahead of Assembly Polls

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, has called upon the Bihar community residing in Bengaluru to support the Mahaghatbandhan alliance in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Addressing a gathering at the Bihar Association in North Bengaluru, Shivakumar assured attendees of a three-day holiday provision for those traveling to Bihar to vote.

Expressing concerns over voter list deletions in Bihar, he urged the community to make their voices heard, emphasizing the importance of their votes for the alliance. Shivakumar also promised to facilitate travel arrangements and announced the allocation of a site for the Bihar Association to recognize their contributions to the state.

In response to BJP criticism over a tunnel road project, Shivakumar defended his stance, labeling the opposition's remarks as 'childish' and reiterating his commitment to Bengaluru's development. He underscored his inclusive approach by highlighting past support measures for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

