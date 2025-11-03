Left Menu

Asian Stocks Surge Amid AI Spending Hype

Asian stocks rose as investors weighed megacap earnings focused on AI spending, while the dollar stayed strong following hawkish Federal Reserve comments. Oil prices climbed after OPEC+ paused production hikes, whereas gold fell. Attention remains on central bank meetings and the U.S.-China trade truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 07:15 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 07:15 IST
Asian stocks rallied on Monday as investors evaluated last week's significant earnings reports, emphasizing considerable investments in artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, the dollar maintained strength, buoyed by hawkish sentiments from Federal Reserve policymakers, further propelling market dynamics.

Despite a fall in gold prices from last month's record highs, oil prices saw an uptick after OPEC+ decided against increasing production in early 2024, alleviating fears of an oversupply. Market participants continue to ponder last week's pivotal developments, including central bank meetings and the tenuous U.S.-China trade truce agreement.

While Asian markets showed resilience, U.S. Federal Reserve officials expressed mixed views on future rate cuts, contributing to the dollar's firmness. Investors remain focused on the AI-driven earnings season, with reports from companies like AMD and Qualcomm eagerly awaited. Commodities like Brent crude showed modest gains, reflecting cautious optimism in energy sectors.

