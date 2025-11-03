Left Menu

Tragic Bus Collision Claims 17 Lives in Rangareddy, Telangana Leaders Mourn

A devastating collision between an RTC bus and a truck near Mirjaguda, Rangareddy district, claimed 17 lives. BRS leaders KCR, KTR, and Minister Prabhakar offered condolences and urged immediate assistance for the victims' families and injured. Authorities are investigating and ensuring quality medical care for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:39 IST
Bus-truck collision in Rangareddy district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident near Mirjaguda in the Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district has left 17 dead after a collision between a state RTC bus and a tipper. BRS Chief KCR expressed profound shock and extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. He urged the government to provide financial assistance to the bereaved and ensure top-notch medical care for those injured.

Accompanying the chorus of condolences, BRS Working President and former Minister KTR also reached out to the affected families, wishing the injured a swift recovery. He called on the state government to offer immediate help and ensure quality medical treatment for the victims.

Responding to the grave incident, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar voiced his sorrow and engaged with RTC MD Nagi Reddy and Rangareddy District Collector over. Ministerial instructions have been issued to ensure top-grade medical care for the victims and an urgent investigation into the incident, which occurred in the early hours when a tipper, moving in the wrong direction, collided with the bus at Khanapur Gate, Chevella. The Chevella Police have confirmed the incident and committed to providing further details as investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

