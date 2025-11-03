Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Telangana Spurs Quick Response from CM Reddy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy responds swiftly to a severe road accident in Chevella mandal, Rangareddy district. Immediate relief measures and coordinated efforts are enacted to provide medical aid and rescue operations, showcasing the government’s commitment to those affected.

Bus-truck collision in Rangareddy district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed deep grief over the recent road accident in Chevella mandal, Rangareddy district. He has urged officials to expedite rescue and relief operations.

The Chief Minister ordered deploying ambulances and medical personnel to ensure swift medical care for the injured and instructed available ministers to visit the accident site.

Additional measures include setting up a Secretariat control room, involvement of senior officials, and coordination with IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu for comprehensive rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

