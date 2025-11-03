Left Menu

Tragic Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Jaipur

A devastating trolley truck accident in Jaipur's Loha Mandi area resulted in at least ten fatalities and multiple severe injuries. The incident, occurring under the Harmada Police Station, prompted police to gather additional details as investigations remain ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:20 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has rocked Jaipur, at least ten people lost their lives, and several others were seriously injured when a trolley truck overturned in the Loha Mandi area. The event occurred within the jurisdiction of the Harmada Police Station, according to official reports on Monday.

As the investigation unfolds, Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal confirmed the number of fatalities, stating, "Ten casualties have been reported. We are currently collecting details of the injured," suggesting ongoing efforts to piece together the full scope of the tragedy.

Further information regarding the specifics of the accident remains awaited as authorities continue their probe into the circumstances leading to the devastating incident. The community remains in mourning as they grapple with the aftermath of this unforeseen event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

