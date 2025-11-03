Tragic Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Jaipur

In a tragic incident that has rocked Jaipur, at least ten people lost their lives, and several others were seriously injured when a trolley truck overturned in the Loha Mandi area. The event occurred within the jurisdiction of the Harmada Police Station, according to official reports on Monday.

As the investigation unfolds, Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal confirmed the number of fatalities, stating, "Ten casualties have been reported. We are currently collecting details of the injured," suggesting ongoing efforts to piece together the full scope of the tragedy.

Further information regarding the specifics of the accident remains awaited as authorities continue their probe into the circumstances leading to the devastating incident. The community remains in mourning as they grapple with the aftermath of this unforeseen event.

(With inputs from agencies.)