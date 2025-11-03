Kshema Insurance Secures $20M to Shield Farmers from Climate Risks

Kshema General Insurance has announced a pivotal USD 20 million infusion from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), aimed at bolstering financial resilience among India's smallholder farmers. This funding approval from GCF, established under the Paris Agreement, is set to fortify Kshema's efforts to combat climate change impacts.

The capital injection will enable Kshema to scale up its insurance offerings, reaching a broader base of uninsured farmers. This move aligns with the company's mission to augment its underwriting capacity while leveraging the funds to enhance its technological platform, the Kshema Cognitive Engine.

This initiative underscores Kshema's dedication to promoting sustainable agriculture by providing curated insurance solutions and valuable services like weather alerts and crop health information. Furthermore, it supports the government's and IRDAI's policies to expand insurance coverage across smaller towns, contributing to the national goal of 'Insurance for All' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)