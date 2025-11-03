High-Stakes Showdown: African Confederation Cup Group Draw Unveiled

The eagerly anticipated draw for the African Confederation Cup group phase took place in Johannesburg on Monday, setting the stage for an intense competition among some of the continent's top football clubs.

Group A features USM Alger from Algeria, Djoliba from Mali, Olympique Safi from Morocco, and San Pedro from Ivory Coast. In Group B, the lineup includes Azam of Tanzania, Maniema Union from DR Congo, Nairobi United from Kenya, and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

Group C participants are Chabab Belouizdad from Algeria, AS Otoho from Congo, Singida Black Stars from Tanzania, and South Africa's Stellenbosch. Group D sees teams like Al Masry and Zamalek from Egypt, Kaizer Chiefs from South Africa, and Zesco United from Zambia battling it out. The group phase begins on November 23, leading to quarter-finals in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)