Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Addresses Crop Damage Crisis in Gir-Somnath and Junagadh

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made a significant visit to Gir-Somnath and Junagadh, assessing the devastation of crops due to recent unseasonal rains. Patel's visit is part of a larger effort by the state government to react swiftly to the agricultural crisis impacting the region.

Accompanied by local MLAs and Minister Arjun Modhwadia, the Chief Minister personally engaged with affected farmers, listening to their grievances and observing the devastated fields. He assured them that the state government would provide prompt relief following a comprehensive assessment of the damage.

The government has deployed over 4,800 teams to survey the affected areas, with preliminary reports indicating crop damage across 16,000 villages. Patel has promised that a generous relief package will be announced soon, signaling the state's commitment to supporting its farming communities.

