Justice Recusal in Uphaar Tampering Case: High Stakes Legal Drama Unfolds

In a significant development, Justice Amit Mahajan of the Delhi High Court recused himself from hearing the appeals related to the Uphaar evidence tampering case. The case involves prominent businessmen Sushil and Gopal Ansal and arises from the tragic 1997 fire at the Uphaar cinema.

The decision to step aside followed an objection from complainant Neelam Krishnamurthy, who expressed apprehension regarding a potential connection between the judge and the accused. Despite calls for continued proceedings, Justice Mahajan decided to reassign the case to another bench.

The case, which has seen previous convictions against the Ansals and others, marked another twist amidst the ongoing legal battle concerning the Uphaar fire tragedy, which resulted in 59 fatalities and numerous injuries. The judiciary's handling of this case remains under close scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)