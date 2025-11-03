Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Power Savings Surge: A Rs. 6.72 Crore Triumph

The Himachal Pradesh Government has saved Rs. 6.72 crore annually by optimizing electricity contract demands in government buildings. This strategic move involves adjusting load capacities, spearheaded by the Chief Minister and HPSEBL. The savings reflect prudent financial management and sustainable energy practices for the state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic maneuver to cut costs, the Himachal Pradesh Government has succeeded in saving Rs. 6.72 crore annually by rationalizing the electricity contract demand across 913 government connections. These cover various categories including agriculture, commercial, and industrial supplies. The optimization effort reduced monthly demand charges from Rs. 2.05 crore to Rs. 1.49 crore.

A significant example of this is the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Shimla, which cut its contract demand from 1350 kVA to 858 kVA, generating savings of about Rs. 24 lakh yearly. Directed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the HP State Electricity Board Ltd. (HPSEBL) recalibrated the contract demand to align with actual usage.

Under expedited supervision, meetings were held to ensure contract demands did not exceed 10 percent above the prior year's peak usage. The process culminated in the execution of new A&A forms by June 2025, realizing a savings of Rs. 56 lakh in the first month post-revision, signaling broader fiscal prudence initiatives in the works.

