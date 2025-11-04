Hong Kong Reclaims Its Financial Crown Amidst New Opportunities

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng has expressed hope that Hong Kong will deepen its ties with mainland China to enhance its standing as a global financial hub. Speaking at the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, he emphasized Hong Kong's significant historical opportunities and bright future.

He encouraged the city to proactively align with China's development plans to strengthen economic and financial cooperation. Hong Kong's role as a global financial epicenter had been under scrutiny due to prolonged COVID border restrictions and the implementation of China's national security law in 2020.

In a remarkable resurgence, Hong Kong's capital markets have rebounded. As of 2025, the city achieved 80 initial public offerings within just ten months. Furthermore, surpassing New York, Hong Kong has become the leading hub for new listings, excluding SPACs, raising $26.8 billion, significantly outpacing last year's figures.