Hong Kong Reclaims Its Financial Crown Amidst New Opportunities
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng called for stronger cooperation between Hong Kong and mainland China to bolster Hong Kong’s stature as a global financial center. After reopening post-COVID, Hong Kong bounced back, recording 80 IPOs in early 2025 and surpassing New York for new listings.
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng has expressed hope that Hong Kong will deepen its ties with mainland China to enhance its standing as a global financial hub. Speaking at the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit, he emphasized Hong Kong's significant historical opportunities and bright future.
He encouraged the city to proactively align with China's development plans to strengthen economic and financial cooperation. Hong Kong's role as a global financial epicenter had been under scrutiny due to prolonged COVID border restrictions and the implementation of China's national security law in 2020.
In a remarkable resurgence, Hong Kong's capital markets have rebounded. As of 2025, the city achieved 80 initial public offerings within just ten months. Furthermore, surpassing New York, Hong Kong has become the leading hub for new listings, excluding SPACs, raising $26.8 billion, significantly outpacing last year's figures.