Railway Projects: Boosting Connectivity and Development

The Ministry of Railways has allocated Rs 8.48 crore for the Final Location Survey of the Melli-Dentam railway. Sikkim MP Subba emphasized the project's significance. Additionally, the frequency of the Dehradun-Tanakpur Express has been increased, fostering connectivity and development in Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 10:49 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Ministry of Railways has earmarked Rs 8.48 crore for conducting the Final Location Survey (FLS) of the proposed Melli-Dentam railway line in Sikkim. This allocation aims to bridge connectivity gaps in the Southern and Western parts of the border state, advancing regional infrastructure planning.

The Railway Ministry communicated this critical fund allocation to the Northeast Frontier Railway through an official letter dated October 24. Earlier, Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba had met with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw back in July, advocating for an expedited process for the Melli-Dentam railway project highlighting accessibility, tourism, and security benefits.

In another development, the Railway Minister informed Uttarakhand's Chief Minister about approving an increase in the frequency of the Dehradun-Tanakpur Express. Now operational thrice weekly, this move is set to enhance rail connectivity and economic interaction within Uttarakhand, underlining the central government's development initiatives for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

