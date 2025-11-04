India Exports First Fortified Rice Consignment to Costa Rica

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), a wing of India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has taken a significant step in international nutrition by exporting 12 metric tonnes of Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) from Chhattisgarh to Costa Rica. This aligns with the government's 'Kuposhan Mukt Bharat' initiative aimed at eliminating malnutrition under the Poshan Abhiyan.

This export endeavor not only underscores the synergy between India's domestic nutritional goals and global outreach but also highlights Chhattisgarh's evolving role in the international supply chain of fortified food products. Efforts from local farmers, millers, and exporters have paved the way for recognition on a global stage, as evidenced by this successful shipment to Costa Rica.

APEDA Chairman, Abhishek Dev, lauded the efforts of all stakeholders, indicating the nation's strengthening agri-export portfolio and its dedication to malnutrition challenges through science-backed solutions. Mukesh Jain, President of the Rice Exporters Association of Chhattisgarh, acknowledged APEDA's crucial role and emphasized plans to expand export destinations for fortified rice, ensuring continued growth and cooperation.

Fortified Rice Kernel, a micronutrient-rich rice, is a breakthrough in augmenting nutritional standards. Produced by infusing rice flour with essential vitamins and minerals, it stands as a testament to the collaboration between APEDA, Chhattisgarh's government, and private entities in establishing India as a dependable source of quality food products globally.

