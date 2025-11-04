Left Menu

Global Collaboration Boosts Argentina's LNG Ambitions

Argentina's YPF and Italy's Eni have partnered with ADNOC's XRG to advance Argentina's LNG project. YPF is spearheading efforts to develop floating liquefaction units in Rio Negro, Patagonia, as the country seeks to increase its capacity in the liquefied natural gas sector.

Argentina's state-owned oil company YPF, along with Italy's oil and gas giant Eni, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's XRG investment arm. This collaboration is set to propel Argentina's liquefied natural gas (LNG) project forward, according to YPF CEO Horacio Marin's announcement on Tuesday.

The project, under YPF's leadership, aims to install state-of-the-art floating liquefaction units. These units will be strategically located at a port in the Patagonian province of Rio Negro, aligning with Argentina's vision to strengthen its position in the global LNG market.

This cooperative venture underscores the growing trend of international partnerships in the energy sector, highlighting Argentina's commitment to expanding its LNG infrastructure and capacity. The involvement of major players like Eni and ADNOC emphasizes the project's significance and potential impact on global energy dynamics.

