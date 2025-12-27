Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

An explosion hit Khyber district in northwest Pakistan, injuring seven individuals, five of whom were Frontier Corps personnel, authorities revealed. The targeted attack focused on a vehicle carrying security forces.

Victims were quickly transported to a nearby medical facility, with some reported to be in critical condition, according to a police source. The explosive device was concealed in a motorcycle parked roadside.

In response, police and security forces secured the scene and initiated a comprehensive search operation. Officials blame the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan for the resurgence in violence after the collapse of their ceasefire accord in late 2022.