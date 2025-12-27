Left Menu

Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

Political parties in Kerala raised concerns about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls during a meeting with the state's Chief Electoral Officer. They requested minimizing voter hearings and allowing online submissions, while the BJP demanded in-person hearings continue to meet objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Kerala, political parties vehemently debated the handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in a meeting led by Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar. Parties voiced concerns about potential voter difficulties amid scheduled hearings.

Deliberations focused on reducing in-person hearings, suggesting online document submissions and virtual hearings for voter convenience. While the parties, including the ruling CPI(M) and Congress, opposed hearings with caste certificates as proof, the BJP argued for maintaining face-to-face hearings to fulfill SIR objectives.

A total of 2,54,42,352 voters are on the draft list, with options to file claims and objections open till January 22, 2026. Despite concerns and disagreements, another meeting is planned for next week to reassess the SIR procedure.

