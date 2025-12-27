Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

In Kerala, political parties vehemently debated the handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in a meeting led by Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar. Parties voiced concerns about potential voter difficulties amid scheduled hearings.

Deliberations focused on reducing in-person hearings, suggesting online document submissions and virtual hearings for voter convenience. While the parties, including the ruling CPI(M) and Congress, opposed hearings with caste certificates as proof, the BJP argued for maintaining face-to-face hearings to fulfill SIR objectives.

A total of 2,54,42,352 voters are on the draft list, with options to file claims and objections open till January 22, 2026. Despite concerns and disagreements, another meeting is planned for next week to reassess the SIR procedure.