Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

The body of a newborn was discovered in a trash can inside Wardha District General Hospital's washroom. The infant was found in a pool of blood, indicating it was dumped overnight. Police are investigating the incident, although CCTV coverage in the area is lacking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wardha | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, officials have uncovered the body of a newborn in a trash can within Wardha District General Hospital's washroom.

The gruesome discovery was made by a cleaning staff member early morning near the gynaecology department, with the infant lying in a pool of blood.

Authorities are now probing the case, faced with the challenge of limited CCTV surveillance in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

