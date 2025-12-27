Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash
The body of a newborn was discovered in a trash can inside Wardha District General Hospital's washroom. The infant was found in a pool of blood, indicating it was dumped overnight. Police are investigating the incident, although CCTV coverage in the area is lacking.
In a shocking revelation, officials have uncovered the body of a newborn in a trash can within Wardha District General Hospital's washroom.
The gruesome discovery was made by a cleaning staff member early morning near the gynaecology department, with the infant lying in a pool of blood.
Authorities are now probing the case, faced with the challenge of limited CCTV surveillance in the area.
