Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

In the face of freezing temperatures and daunting terrains, the Indian Army has bolstered its counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar and Doda districts. By intensifying operations during the winter, traditionally a quieter period due to harsh weather, the Army seeks to thwart Pakistani terrorists exploiting the cold for concealment.

The strategic shift marks a departure from past winter tactics, with the Army establishing temporary bases and launching surveillance across snowbound areas. These efforts aim to deny terrorists sanctuary, reflecting an evolution in counter-terrorism strategies as the Army adapts to environmental challenges while persevering in its mission.

Collaboration with various security and law enforcement agencies, including the J-K Police and CRPF, enhances the Army's coordinated response. Utilizing modern technology and real-time intelligence, these joint operations are designed to confine terrorist activities to inhospitable areas, preventing their regrouping and disrupting their logistic and communication networks.

