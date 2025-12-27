Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir
The Indian Army has intensified counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar and Doda districts, maintaining pressure on Pakistani terrorists during the harsh winter. Adopting a proactive winter posture, the Army collaborates with multiple agencies to ensure seamless intelligence sharing and operational precision, aiming to neutralize isolated terror pockets.
- Country:
- India
In the face of freezing temperatures and daunting terrains, the Indian Army has bolstered its counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar and Doda districts. By intensifying operations during the winter, traditionally a quieter period due to harsh weather, the Army seeks to thwart Pakistani terrorists exploiting the cold for concealment.
The strategic shift marks a departure from past winter tactics, with the Army establishing temporary bases and launching surveillance across snowbound areas. These efforts aim to deny terrorists sanctuary, reflecting an evolution in counter-terrorism strategies as the Army adapts to environmental challenges while persevering in its mission.
Collaboration with various security and law enforcement agencies, including the J-K Police and CRPF, enhances the Army's coordinated response. Utilizing modern technology and real-time intelligence, these joint operations are designed to confine terrorist activities to inhospitable areas, preventing their regrouping and disrupting their logistic and communication networks.
(With inputs from agencies.)