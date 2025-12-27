Left Menu

Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

The Indian Army has intensified counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar and Doda districts, maintaining pressure on Pakistani terrorists during the harsh winter. Adopting a proactive winter posture, the Army collaborates with multiple agencies to ensure seamless intelligence sharing and operational precision, aiming to neutralize isolated terror pockets.

In the face of freezing temperatures and daunting terrains, the Indian Army has bolstered its counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar and Doda districts. By intensifying operations during the winter, traditionally a quieter period due to harsh weather, the Army seeks to thwart Pakistani terrorists exploiting the cold for concealment.

The strategic shift marks a departure from past winter tactics, with the Army establishing temporary bases and launching surveillance across snowbound areas. These efforts aim to deny terrorists sanctuary, reflecting an evolution in counter-terrorism strategies as the Army adapts to environmental challenges while persevering in its mission.

Collaboration with various security and law enforcement agencies, including the J-K Police and CRPF, enhances the Army's coordinated response. Utilizing modern technology and real-time intelligence, these joint operations are designed to confine terrorist activities to inhospitable areas, preventing their regrouping and disrupting their logistic and communication networks.

