Left Menu

Himachal High Court Examines Shimla Mayoral Term Extension Amidst Controversy

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued notices to the state government and others over a PIL challenging the extension of Shimla's mayoral terms. Filed by advocate Anjali Soni Verma, the PIL argues the ordinance violates women's constitutional rights and disrupts reservation systems; a hearing is set for November 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:20 IST
Himachal High Court Examines Shimla Mayoral Term Extension Amidst Controversy
Himachal Pradesh High Court. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government and other relevant parties concerning a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the extension of the Shimla Mayor and Deputy Mayor's tenure from two and a half years to five years. The PIL, initiated by advocate Anjali Soni Verma, argues that this extension violates constitutional rights and disrupts the established gender-based reservation system.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj heard the case, directing notices to the State of Himachal Pradesh, the Urban Development Department, the State Election Commission, and Shimla's Mayor Surinder Chauhan. The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 11. The petitioner presented her case personally, while representatives from the state government, the Election Commission, and the Urban Development Department also appeared.

Verma highlighted that women make up nearly 50% of Shimla's municipal council, and the existing reservation system intended for a Scheduled Caste woman councillor to succeed as mayor following the current term. The government's ordinance, she contends, deprives women councillors of their constitutional representation. The ordinance, approved by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led cabinet on October 25, faces criticism for bypassing consultation and allegedly undermining democratic processes.

In response to the ordinance, the High Court's notice represents the first legal examination of the government's move, which has stirred controversy and opposition from councillors who argue it was enacted hastily and without adequate representation. The respondents are required to submit their replies ahead of the next hearing date. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Norway's Wealth Fund Challenges Musk's Massive Pay Deal Amid Investor Scrutiny

Norway's Wealth Fund Challenges Musk's Massive Pay Deal Amid Investor Scruti...

 Global
2
Revitalizing Real Estate: UP RERA's Green Light for 22 Projects

Revitalizing Real Estate: UP RERA's Green Light for 22 Projects

 India
3
Potential U.S.-North Korea Summit on the Horizon

Potential U.S.-North Korea Summit on the Horizon

 Global
4
India and Israel Forge Zero-Tolerance Terrorism Pact Amidst Strategic Talks

India and Israel Forge Zero-Tolerance Terrorism Pact Amidst Strategic Talks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025