Himachal High Court Examines Shimla Mayoral Term Extension Amidst Controversy

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government and other relevant parties concerning a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the extension of the Shimla Mayor and Deputy Mayor's tenure from two and a half years to five years. The PIL, initiated by advocate Anjali Soni Verma, argues that this extension violates constitutional rights and disrupts the established gender-based reservation system.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj heard the case, directing notices to the State of Himachal Pradesh, the Urban Development Department, the State Election Commission, and Shimla's Mayor Surinder Chauhan. The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 11. The petitioner presented her case personally, while representatives from the state government, the Election Commission, and the Urban Development Department also appeared.

Verma highlighted that women make up nearly 50% of Shimla's municipal council, and the existing reservation system intended for a Scheduled Caste woman councillor to succeed as mayor following the current term. The government's ordinance, she contends, deprives women councillors of their constitutional representation. The ordinance, approved by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led cabinet on October 25, faces criticism for bypassing consultation and allegedly undermining democratic processes.

In response to the ordinance, the High Court's notice represents the first legal examination of the government's move, which has stirred controversy and opposition from councillors who argue it was enacted hastily and without adequate representation. The respondents are required to submit their replies ahead of the next hearing date.

