Paytm Reports Strong Q2 Performance with Revenue and Profit Growth

Paytm, India's merchant payment and financial services pioneer, has announced robust financial results for the second quarter ending September 2025. The company marked a notable upswing in profitability and revenue, underscoring its strategic growth trajectory.

Operating revenue soared by 24% year-on-year, reaching Rs 2,061 crore, boosted by continued expansion in its payments and financial services sector. Profit after tax was reported at Rs 21 crore, highlighting a significant recovery from earlier quarters.

Paytm's strong financial performance was driven by a 25% rise in payment services revenue and a 63% leap in financial services distribution. Growth was further fueled by increased consumer participation and strategic cost management, with a notable 18% reduction in indirect expenses year-on-year.

(With inputs from agencies.)