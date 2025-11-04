Paytm Reports Strong Q2 Performance with Revenue and Profit Growth
Paytm, a leader in merchant payments and financial services in India, reported significant revenue and profit growth in Q2 of 2025. Operating revenue increased by 24%, profit after tax was Rs 21 crore, and financial services revenue jumped 63%. Expansion in consumer base and strategic investments were also highlighted.
- Country:
- India
Paytm, India's merchant payment and financial services pioneer, has announced robust financial results for the second quarter ending September 2025. The company marked a notable upswing in profitability and revenue, underscoring its strategic growth trajectory.
Operating revenue soared by 24% year-on-year, reaching Rs 2,061 crore, boosted by continued expansion in its payments and financial services sector. Profit after tax was reported at Rs 21 crore, highlighting a significant recovery from earlier quarters.
Paytm's strong financial performance was driven by a 25% rise in payment services revenue and a 63% leap in financial services distribution. Growth was further fueled by increased consumer participation and strategic cost management, with a notable 18% reduction in indirect expenses year-on-year.
(With inputs from agencies.)