Left Menu

Paytm Reports Strong Q2 Performance with Revenue and Profit Growth

Paytm, a leader in merchant payments and financial services in India, reported significant revenue and profit growth in Q2 of 2025. Operating revenue increased by 24%, profit after tax was Rs 21 crore, and financial services revenue jumped 63%. Expansion in consumer base and strategic investments were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:48 IST
Paytm Reports Strong Q2 Performance with Revenue and Profit Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Paytm, India's merchant payment and financial services pioneer, has announced robust financial results for the second quarter ending September 2025. The company marked a notable upswing in profitability and revenue, underscoring its strategic growth trajectory.

Operating revenue soared by 24% year-on-year, reaching Rs 2,061 crore, boosted by continued expansion in its payments and financial services sector. Profit after tax was reported at Rs 21 crore, highlighting a significant recovery from earlier quarters.

Paytm's strong financial performance was driven by a 25% rise in payment services revenue and a 63% leap in financial services distribution. Growth was further fueled by increased consumer participation and strategic cost management, with a notable 18% reduction in indirect expenses year-on-year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Norway's Wealth Fund Challenges Musk's Massive Pay Deal Amid Investor Scrutiny

Norway's Wealth Fund Challenges Musk's Massive Pay Deal Amid Investor Scruti...

 Global
2
Revitalizing Real Estate: UP RERA's Green Light for 22 Projects

Revitalizing Real Estate: UP RERA's Green Light for 22 Projects

 India
3
Potential U.S.-North Korea Summit on the Horizon

Potential U.S.-North Korea Summit on the Horizon

 Global
4
India and Israel Forge Zero-Tolerance Terrorism Pact Amidst Strategic Talks

India and Israel Forge Zero-Tolerance Terrorism Pact Amidst Strategic Talks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025