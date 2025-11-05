Sanctions Shake Up Oil Market Dynamics, Says Gunvor CEO

In a surprising turn of events, the CEO of the Swiss-based commodities firm Gunvor Group, Torbjörn Törnqvist, remarked on Wednesday that U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies took the market by surprise.

Speaking at the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi, Törnqvist highlighted the potential repercussions of the sanctions, expressing concern over market stability.

Törnqvist suggested that if the sanctions were entirely lifted, the global oil market might face an oversupply challenge, disrupting existing equilibrium.