Sanctions Shake Up Oil Market Dynamics, Says Gunvor CEO

Gunvor Group's CEO, Torbjörn Törnqvist, stated that the recent U.S. sanctions on Russian oil firms were unexpected. He warned that lifting all sanctions could lead to an oversupplied oil market. Törnqvist delivered these remarks at the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:11 IST
In a surprising turn of events, the CEO of the Swiss-based commodities firm Gunvor Group, Torbjörn Törnqvist, remarked on Wednesday that U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies took the market by surprise.

Speaking at the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi, Törnqvist highlighted the potential repercussions of the sanctions, expressing concern over market stability.

Törnqvist suggested that if the sanctions were entirely lifted, the global oil market might face an oversupply challenge, disrupting existing equilibrium.

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

