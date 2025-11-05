Left Menu

Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee with PM Modi’s Visit

Uttarakhand will celebrate its 25th anniversary on November 9, 2025, with a significant event marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the role of migrant Uttarakhandis and announced initiatives to enhance infrastructure and community engagement to propel the state's development.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the state with his presence on November 9, to celebrate the Silver Jubilee, or 'Rajat Utsav,' of Uttarakhand's founding. Addressing the media, CM Dhami emphasized the special significance of this milestone, marking 25 years since the state's formation on November 9, 2000. He acknowledged the pivotal role played by the state's diaspora in aiding developmental efforts and preserving its cultural heritage.

The government, according to Dhami, has been hosting 'Uttarakhandi' conferences to garner insights and contributions from these communities. Initiatives are underway to streamline processes for adopting ancestral villages and address issues such as fragmented village lands, which hamper agricultural initiatives. Dhami stated that suggestions and feedback from these assemblies will be incorporated into government policies, expressing enthusiasm over PM Modi's upcoming visit, which he described as monumental for the people of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister, while speaking at the Pravasi Uttarakhand Sammelan in Dehradun, lauded migrant Uttarakhandis as brand ambassadors of the state, emphasizing their contribution to promoting the cultural and spiritual identity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. In a social media post, Dhami's office recognized these individuals' efforts in elevating Uttarakhand's identity.

During his participation in the Urban Development Conference in Kashipur, CM Dhami reviewed the state's progress over the past 25 years and explored future opportunities. He outlined government plans to bolster infrastructure, promote the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, and pursue the vision of 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttarakhand.' CM Dhami articulated a commitment to leading Uttarakhand towards comprehensive development and modernization, establishing it as a beacon among states.

