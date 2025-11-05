Air India Ensures Passenger Safety Amid Mid-Flight Diversion

Air India expressed gratitude to local authorities in Ulaanbaatar, along with the Indian Embassy, the DGCA, and the Indian Government, for prioritizing the safety of AI 174 passengers. The flight, departing on November 2, 2025, from San Francisco to Delhi, was diverted to Ulaanbaatar International Airport for cautionary reasons.

The airline confirmed that a relief flight successfully transported the stranded passengers and crew to Delhi. Air India's spokesperson extended thanks to all parties involved in providing care and safety during the diversion period.

The diversion occurred when the flight crew detected a potential technical issue. As a safety measure, passengers were disembarked and accommodated in hotels while awaiting arrangements for their onward journey. Air India expressed regret over the unexpected inconvenience but emphasized that passenger safety remains a priority.

