Shimmering Future: India's Gold Policy in the Spotlight

A study by the State Bank of India's Economic Research Department highlights the necessity for a comprehensive policy on gold as the metal's prices soar. The report emphasizes India's cultural and economic ties to gold, calls for policy updates for long-term growth, suggestions like gold-backed pensions are discussed.

Gold prices are on the rise, prompting calls for India to adopt a comprehensive policy on the precious metal, a recent study by the State Bank of India's Economic Research Department revealed. The importance of gold extends from cultural affinities to investment demand, marking India as one of the largest bullion markets.

The report, titled 'Coming Of (A Turbulent) Age: The Great Global Gold Rush,' underscores the impact of geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainties, and a weakening US dollar on the metal's value. Notably, gold imports constitute 86% of India's total supply, emphasizing the need for a more localized approach.

Echoing China's national policy, the report advocates for strategies like gold-backed pension schemes and clarifying the status of gold as either a commodity or currency. Current trends focus on reducing physical gold demand and increasing the use of Sovereign Gold Bonds, with growing interest in Gold ETFs. These measures aim to stabilize the economy and reduce import reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

