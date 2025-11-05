Rajen Gohain Swaps BJP for Assam Jatiya Parishad Amid Election Buzz

In a surprising turn of events, former Union Minister and four-time MP Rajen Gohain has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the regional Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) along with his supporters in Guwahati. The move has been described as a significant setback for the BJP as it prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam.

AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, alongside other party leaders, welcomed Gohain at the official induction ceremony. Gohain's departure from the BJP highlights his dissatisfaction with the recent delimitation of the Nagaon Parliamentary constituency, which he argues has become a minority-dominated seat.

Rajen Gohain was a prominent figure in the BJP, having first been elected to the Lok Sabha in 1999 and serving as the Union Minister of State for Railways. His recent comments suggest concerns about the leadership within the state BJP and the protection of indigenous Assamese people. The BJP, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is gearing up for elections anticipated in 2026, though dates are yet to be finalized by the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)