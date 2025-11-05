Delhi Lawyers Strike Over Advocate's Arrest, Hit Back Against 'Attack on Legal Independence'

Delhi's District Courts will witness a complete strike on Thursday as lawyers abstain from work to protest the arrest of Advocate Vikram Singh. The arrest, carried out by Haryana's Special Task Force, is linked to Singh's role in representing an accused in a murder case dating back to January 2024.

The Delhi Bar Associations, united under the coordination committee, have called the arrest an affront to the independence of the legal profession. They argue it aims to intimidate and silence lawyers, thereby undermining the rule of law. A circular from the committee describes the incident as a blow to the confidence of the legal community.

Condemning the police's actions, the coordination committee stands firmly with Vikram Singh, demanding the immediate withdrawal of charges and proceedings against him. The committee has urged all bar members to participate in the strike, voicing solidarity against what they perceive as arbitrary police conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)