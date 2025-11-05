Tragic Endings: Two Young Lives Lost to Suicide in Vikas Nagar

A harrowing scene unfolded in Vikas Nagar as authorities reported the suicides of two young individuals. A 20-year-old MBA student ended his life allegedly due to academic pressures, as reported by the police on Wednesday.

The police revealed that the student, who was enrolled at IIDM College, Sagarpur, was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a dupatta. The tragedy came after a relative reportedly admonished him for spending too much time on his mobile phone instead of focusing on his studies.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old girl suffered burn injuries after setting herself on fire. Preliminary investigations suggest depression due to family disputes may have driven her to self-harm. The girl was initially taken to Rathi Hospital with critical injuries and later transferred to AIIMS, where she succumbed. Police continue to investigate, with no foul play suspected in either of these tragic cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)