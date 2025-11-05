Inferno Engulfs Indore Paint Factory and Surroundings

A devastating fire erupted at a color paint factory in Sinhasa village, Indore, Wednesday evening. Fire department authorities reported that four nearby locations were set ablaze in the incident.

Sub Inspector Shiv Narayan Sharma stated, 'As the fire extended, it reached adjoining properties such as a cardboard factory and a sawdust warehouse. By the time the fire brigade intervened, all four sites had been incinerated.' Firefighters swiftly responded but encountered challenges due to inadequate resources and infrastructure.

Officials remarked on the absence of fire suppression systems within the factory. Investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited as authorities assess the aftermath of the conflagration.

(With inputs from agencies.)