Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Indore Paint Factory and Surroundings

A massive fire devastated a paint factory and three other locations in Sinhasa village, Indore. The blaze quickly spread to a cardboard factory and wood warehouse, destroying them before the fire brigade's arrival. Officials revealed inadequate firefighting measures, with more information still pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:00 IST
Inferno Engulfs Indore Paint Factory and Surroundings
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted at a color paint factory in Sinhasa village, Indore, Wednesday evening. Fire department authorities reported that four nearby locations were set ablaze in the incident.

Sub Inspector Shiv Narayan Sharma stated, 'As the fire extended, it reached adjoining properties such as a cardboard factory and a sawdust warehouse. By the time the fire brigade intervened, all four sites had been incinerated.' Firefighters swiftly responded but encountered challenges due to inadequate resources and infrastructure.

Officials remarked on the absence of fire suppression systems within the factory. Investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited as authorities assess the aftermath of the conflagration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Under Fire: Rift Emerges Between Defense and Lawmakers

Pentagon Under Fire: Rift Emerges Between Defense and Lawmakers

 Global
2
Trump Challenges South Africa's G20 Status

Trump Challenges South Africa's G20 Status

 United States
3
US Opens Diplomatic Doors with Mali: A New Era of Cooperation

US Opens Diplomatic Doors with Mali: A New Era of Cooperation

 Mali
4
Bulgaria Moves to Secure Burgas Oil Refinery Amid Sanctions

Bulgaria Moves to Secure Burgas Oil Refinery Amid Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025