Left Menu

Bank of America Sets Ambitious Profitability Targets Amid Competitive Growth Strategy

Bank of America has raised its medium-term profitability target to a return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 16% to 18%, up from its previous mid-teens forecast. CEO Brian Moynihan outlined an expansion plan into six additional U.S. cities, aiming to capture more market share and increase returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:12 IST
Bank of America Sets Ambitious Profitability Targets Amid Competitive Growth Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bank of America announced an increase in its profitability target on Wednesday, aiming for a 16% to 18% return on tangible common equity. This move is part of a wider strategy by CEO Brian Moynihan to boost the bank's performance and match Wall Street competitors through tech investments and expansion.

The bank, which achieved a 15.4% ROTCE in the third quarter, plans to expand into six more U.S. cities. This effort is expected to give the bank access to over $222 billion in deposits, thus strengthening its presence in student, family, and employee banking sectors.

In investment banking, BofA seeks to increase its fees by up to 100 basis points over the next few years. Despite a noted improvement in its M&A pipeline, the bank must overcome competitive pressures as it looks to capture a larger market share in trading and wealth management sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Under Fire: Rift Emerges Between Defense and Lawmakers

Pentagon Under Fire: Rift Emerges Between Defense and Lawmakers

 Global
2
Trump Challenges South Africa's G20 Status

Trump Challenges South Africa's G20 Status

 United States
3
US Opens Diplomatic Doors with Mali: A New Era of Cooperation

US Opens Diplomatic Doors with Mali: A New Era of Cooperation

 Mali
4
Bulgaria Moves to Secure Burgas Oil Refinery Amid Sanctions

Bulgaria Moves to Secure Burgas Oil Refinery Amid Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025