Left Menu

Inox Wind Secures 229 MW Orders from Renewable Energy Leaders

Inox Wind has announced fresh orders totaling 229 MW from leading renewable energy firms. This includes a 160 MW order for its innovative turbine technology and a repeat 69 MW order from a global energy player. The orders underscored Inox Wind's strong industry presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:05 IST
Inox Wind Secures 229 MW Orders from Renewable Energy Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Inox Wind has announced that it secured new orders amounting to 229 megawatts from prominent renewable energy players, highlighting its growing role in the sector.

The company revealed that a significant portion of this, a 160 MW order, is from a leading independent power producer. This order includes supply of their state-of-the-art 3.3 MW wind turbine generators and an option for an additional 48 MW extension. It also encompasses limited-scope engineering, procurement, and construction services, alongside operations and maintenance commitments.

Additionally, Inox Wind has received a repeat order of 69 MW from a global clean energy firm for a project in Maharashtra. According to Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Renewables at INOXGFL Group, these orders demonstrate confidence in Inox Wind's advanced technology and service excellence. The company is in advanced talks for more potential projects.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Grandmother Accused in Infant's Murder

Tragedy Strikes: Grandmother Accused in Infant's Murder

 India
2
Brigade Enterprises' Impressive Sales Boost: A Sign of Robust Growth

Brigade Enterprises' Impressive Sales Boost: A Sign of Robust Growth

 India
3
Shanghai's Stock Surge: Tech Self-Sufficiency Ignites Market Optimism

Shanghai's Stock Surge: Tech Self-Sufficiency Ignites Market Optimism

 Global
4
SERES Group's Record-Breaking IPO: Paving the Future of Chinese Luxury NEVs

SERES Group's Record-Breaking IPO: Paving the Future of Chinese Luxury NEVs

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025