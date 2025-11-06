Inox Wind Secures 229 MW Orders from Renewable Energy Leaders

Inox Wind has announced that it secured new orders amounting to 229 megawatts from prominent renewable energy players, highlighting its growing role in the sector.

The company revealed that a significant portion of this, a 160 MW order, is from a leading independent power producer. This order includes supply of their state-of-the-art 3.3 MW wind turbine generators and an option for an additional 48 MW extension. It also encompasses limited-scope engineering, procurement, and construction services, alongside operations and maintenance commitments.

Additionally, Inox Wind has received a repeat order of 69 MW from a global clean energy firm for a project in Maharashtra. According to Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Renewables at INOXGFL Group, these orders demonstrate confidence in Inox Wind's advanced technology and service excellence. The company is in advanced talks for more potential projects.